Training of 3,500 Young Agripreneurs to Enhance Agricultural Transformation Efforts

About 3,500 young agripreneurs have been trained under the AgriTech Challenge programme to contribute to the transformative agenda of the country’s agricultural sector since 2016.

The training focused on innovation in the agriculture value chain to boost production while keeping in mind sustainability and building climate resilient.

Mr Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director, Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), said this at the opening ceremony of the two-day AgriTech Challenge Pro Final Pitch 2024 held in Accra.

It was organised by KIC in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The 2024 KIC AgriTech Challenge is a seven-month programme that identifies young people who are interested in setting up a business and provides them with a system of training, workshops, and support to develop their business ideas.

The programme uses coaching and market research tours to encourage participants to take a fresh look at the agriculture value chain and identify new areas with potential business opportunities.

Mr Gyan-Kesse said the journey towards building a successful business was not one that could be undertaken alone, but required collaboration, teamwork, and a shared vision, hence urged the participants to cherish and nurture the networks created.

“So, rally behind your business ideas, support one another through the challenges, and together celebrate the victories, both big and small,” he added.

The Executive Director stated that this year’s edition had seen significant expansion, welcoming six additional academic institutions to the challenge.

He noted that the growth showed the relevance and impact of the AgriTech Challenge Pro, and was confident that it would create innovative solutions to support all actors along the agricultural value chain, improve livelihoods, and contribute to food security.

Mr George Sarpong, Board Chair, KIC, said each year, the event served as a showcase of the boundless potential and unwavering dedication of young entrepreneurs, and that this year was certainly no exception.

He said what began as a seed of an idea to create impact for young people in this country, had blossomed into a thriving ecosystem of innovation, fuelled by the entrepreneurial spirit of the talented individuals who participated in the Programme.

The Board Chair said the challenges faced were vast and complex, but it was through the contributions of their ingenuity, determination, and sheer hard work that these solutions were needed to propel Ghana towards a brighter future.

Mr Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Head of Entrepreneurship, Mastercard Foundation, Ghana, stated that the core of the Foundation was influencing youth interest in entrepreneurship, especially agribusiness.

“In fact, about 80 to 90 per cent of the Foundation’s portfolio in Ghana is centered around agriculture and agribusiness,” he added.

The Head of Entrepreneurship said the Foundation was committed to unlocking three million dignified and fulfilling work opportunities for young women and men by the year 2030.

“Our daily efforts are guided by our vision that Ghana will be a continental demonstration of young people, especially women, harnessing opportunities to shape the future of work and to create an inclusive economy with enhanced resilience for the most vulnerable,” he added.