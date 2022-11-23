Training underway in Abuja for actors in women, peace, and security processes

Selected actors in the West Africa sub-region involved in women, peace, and security processes are undergoing a five day-training in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of efforts to promote female leadership and influence at all levels in the peace and security architecture.

The Women in Peace and Security Leadership and Mentoring Course, organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), is expected to enhance the capacity of operational-level leaders within the ECOWAS sub-region, to provide leadership and mentorship skills aimed at promoting the implementation of the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda in Africa.

The Course is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark under the project: “Promoting Peace and Security in Africa: Danish Support to KAIPTC 2021-2022.”

The training, which opened on Monday, November 21, 2022, is hosting 25 participants from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Mali, Liberia, Ivory Coast and Guinea.

It is expected to equip the participants with requisite knowledge and skills set and establish a network of leaders who will serve as catalyst for increasing leadership in peace and security sector.

Speaking at the opening, Dr Emma Birikorang, Deputy Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, KAIPTC, said the training formed part of the Centre’s efforts to provide targeted training for leaders working in Africa’s peace and security environment.

She said there had been the need to “go beyond the numbers” in promoting female participation in peace processes and rather, create opportunities that ensure the meaningful participation of women.

“We hope that through this training, participants will be able to enhance their skills, leverage their power, networks and alliances, and influence decision-making in the peace and security environment,” she said.

The United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 affirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction, and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security

The African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 advocates for the meaningful participation and leadership of women and their efforts towards “silencing the guns”, enhancing good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, the rule of law towards a peaceful and secure Africa.