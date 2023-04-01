Training Workshop for Health Workers Ends in Koforidua

A month long capacity building workshop for health workers drawn from 25 health facilities in six regions, has ended in Koforidua the Eastern regional capital, with a call on participants to make maximum use of the knowledge gained in providing quality health care in the country.

The beneficiary regions included; Bono, Western, Western North, Eastern, Greater Accra and Volta region.

The training workshop, organized in series, was under the auspices of LifeNet International, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) working with health facilities, especially faith-based ones in the provision of training and logistical assistance towards the improvement of health services delivery in Ghana and the rest of the African continent.

It was to further equip participants with new knowledge and the requisite professional skills to enable them deliver on their mandates successfully.

The first module of the training, known as the LifeNet Management Module 2, was held for Hospital Administrators, Stores Managers and Pharmacy Heads.

It covered topics such as; Pharmaceutical Management, Essential Medicines, Calculation of average Monthly Consumption, Stock Cards and Records Keeping in the stores and Pharmacy, Medicine Storage, Stock-out, Medicine Pricing Systems and Profits.

It was facilitated by Mr. Frederick Sowah, a Pharmacist and Mr. Joseph Toboyee, a Facility Management Specialist with LifeNet International.

The second module which is the LifeNet Medical Module 2, was organized for Nurses, Midwives as well as Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) staff of the selected hospitals.

It dealt with topics like; Neo-Natal Resuscitation, Care of the New Born, Breastfeeding and Family Spacing.

It was facilitated by Mad. Patiece Afrifa, a Midwife and Public Health Expert, Mad. Akua Nuamah, a Midwife, Public Health Expert and Epidemiologists as well as Mad. Grace Agyei-Twumasi, a Nurse and Medical Specialist with LifeNet International.

The Medical Module of the training was accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) with 12 Continuous Professional Development (12CPD) points awarded to participants at the end of the training.

Country Director for LifeNet International Idris Buabeng in his closing remarks, entreated the participants to continue to give off their best in the discharge of their professional duties as they make maximum use of the additional knowledge acquired during the training to improve health delivery in the country.

He pledged LifeNet’s continuous support towards building the capacity of more health professionals and management staff of health facilities across the country.

Buabeng further promised the NGO’s commitment to partnering with relevant institutions towards the provision of quality and affordable health care delivery in the country.

Participants were excited at the conduct of the trainings and expressed hope that the knowledge gained would assist in building up their capacities in the discharge of their mandate as health and management professionals towards quality health care delivery in Ghana.