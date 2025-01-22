Transfer Deadline Day Sees Hearts of Oak’s Deal for Mubarak Wakaso Fall Through

As transfer deadline day unfolds in Ghana, clubs are scrambling to finalize signings, with the Ghana Premier League already witnessing significant moves, including Asante Kotoko’s acquisition of Kwame Poku, who has quickly made an impact.

However, one of the most anticipated deals—Mubarak Wakaso’s potential move to Hearts of Oak—has hit an unexpected snag.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who made a name for himself with clubs like Villarreal, Espanyol, Celtic, and Deportivo Alaves, was thought to be on the verge of joining the Accra-based side. Known for his combative style, exceptional passing, and leadership, Wakaso was expected to add crucial experience and quality to Hearts’ midfield. Having been without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC in January 2024, the move to Hearts seemed a perfect fit to rejuvenate his career.

However, reports indicate that the deal, which was initially facilitated by intermediaries, fell apart after talks failed to progress. This development is a blow to Hearts of Oak, who have previously signed big names such as Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom, as they hoped Wakaso would bring valuable experience to the squad.

Wakaso, who has earned 70 caps for the Black Stars, is now reportedly eyeing an international move rather than continuing his career in Ghana. As the transfer window closes, the experienced midfielder remains in search of his next destination, and the saga surrounding his future is far from over.