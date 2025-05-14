Transfer Registrar Of GARHC Addo Enoch And Priscilla Now; Over Ngleshie Alata Paramount Chieftaincy Saga

A growing demand has been made to the newly appointed Greater Accra Regional Minister, Madam Linda Akweley Ocloo to muster up the courage to transfer the Registrar of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHCs), Mr Addo Enoch to help settle the long running James Town Royal Paramount Chieftaincy dispute at Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in Accra.

The call has become very necessary because, according to the information available to this news outlet, Mr Enoch and one lady by name Priscilla, popularly known as Mammy Osofo at Dodowa office of GARHC were interfering in the paramount chieftaincy matters in the area.

Following this development, Mr Addo Enoch was alleged to have played a leading role in wrongful transfer of the former Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Madam Mercy Asante to the Dodowa office of GARHC.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister was asked to commission a full scale Investigations in the illegalities of Mr Addo Enoch and Priscilla at the GARHC by way of inviting Madam Mercy Asante to testify on how she was wrongfully transferred from the office Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council on the direct order of Mr Addo Enoch.

The foregoing call on Greater Accra Regional Minister by a cross section of youths and kingmakers follow the current surge of insecurity, tensions and confusions at James Town in Accra, in relation on how Mr Addo Enoch and Maddam Priscilla were exposed for interfering and influencing various chieftaincy cases in Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council and GARHC.

This was in a relation to ongoing chieftaincy status claims by Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, who is currently parading himself as Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, which situation concerned youths, kingmakers and elders of James Town described as illegal and unacceptable.

The two persons were reported to have been conflicting James Town Royal Paramount Stool chieftaincy case at GARHC which situation has becoming a growing concern to youths and kingmakers persistent cases of chieftaincy conflict in Accra.

The two at the Dodowa office of GARHC accused for lending supreme support through President of GARHC, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III to Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to use abrupt force to wrongfully take over chieftaincy status in James Town, under the Stool name Obrempong Wetse Kojo II.

In a prowl, the news outlet gathered how the President of the GARHC who doubles as the Paramount Chief Of Nungua Traditional Area has invited the current Acting President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council of James Town, Nii Armah Kwaofio II through Mr Addo Enoch to his house at Nungua.

Surprisingly, when Nii Armah Kwaofio II has honoured the invitation of GARHC’s President to his house at Nungua, the Nungua Mantse ordered Nii Armah Kwaofio II to sign the Chieftaincy Declaration (CD) forms to give the traditional legal backing for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to be gazetted into the register of the chiefs as the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

But it was revealed that Nii Armah Kwaofio II has refused to sign the CD Forms for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and returned home with the reason that the purported installation of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, declared himself as the paramount chief of the area is still remains illegal and unlawful.

According to the information from the principal kingmakers of James Town Royal Paramount Stool, there is no recognized James Town Mantse, hence the move by the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover, President of GARHC, Registrar Mr Addo Enoch and non-royals of James Town to induct Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye into the register of the GARHC is illegal.

Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye who is calling himself as the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie

Alata Traditional Area under the Stool name Obrempong Wetse Kojo II knows that since in 1989, the Obrempong Wetse Kojo II chieftaincy title he is bearing as his name, he was reigning the stool under the Stool name Obrempong Wetse Kojo II.

The Title, Obrempong Wetse Kojo II which Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye is currently bearing as his name, was in the record of James Town Royal Paramount Stool which shows that there was already existence of the late Obrempong Wetse Kojo II who has reigned the stool and died.

It was emerged that assuming Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye was traditionally and customarily installed it wouldn’t bear the sane chieftaincy name as Obrempong Wetse Kojo II and rather he would be called Obrempong Wetse Kojo III.

However what the entire membership of the GARHC, particularly Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III must know is that why is it that Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye is bearing the chieftaincy name of Obrempong Wetse Kojo II and not Obrempong Wetse Kojo III.?

“Can someone use the badge number of the police officer or military personnel. The question is no. But the President of GARHC is supporting these illegalities of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye,” the youths and kingmakers noted.

These illegalities perpetrated by Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye has angered the youths and principal kingmakers of James Town who vowed that they will resist it.

They further accused the President of GARHC, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III , Mr Addo Enoch and Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye of deliberately trying to destabilize the peace and stability being enjoyed by the people of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area of James Town.

They warned that if they didn’t desist from such actions, it might create unnecessary tension and eventually throw the area into chaos.

They indicated that Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye was first time allegedly used an abrupt force to install himself as a sub-chief of Anunmasa We under Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, under stool name Nii Kwei II and he was thrown away by his family members and that the same person parading himself as Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area is questionable and illegal.

“How could the GARHC’s President knowing all these illegalities of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and that he would allow Madam Mercy Asante to be inducted into the register of the GARHC.

“Currently the President ordered Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye whose chieftaincy status has been challenged in court to sit on the Judicial Committee of GARHC to adjudicate chieftaincy matter,” the groups questioned.

The youths noted that credible information available from their principal kingmakers of the James Town Royal Paramount Stool and accredited elders of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area indicates that a substantive chief is yet to be installed for the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area since the demise of Oblepong Nii Kojo Ababio V in December 2017.

They stated that the processes to select a new chief had not even started.

According to them, there was on the records that no person has been installed as Oblempong Wetse Kojo II for which the Traditional Council is aware of.

Their statement was in response to the purported installation of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, who in some some times ago declared himself as the paramount chief of the area.

Claims

They revealed that the self-professed chief has no claim to the James Town Royal Paramount throne because he fell short in the standard requirement for becoming their new leader.

According to them, Prince Quaye did not belong to either of the two royal lineages: (Ajumako and Adansi) families, saying that the people of James Town want justice in their Paramount Chieftaincy dispute.

Judicial tussle

They, therefore, appealed to the government to intervene in the dispute since it had the tendency to disturb the peace in the area.

They also drew attention to the newly appointed Greater Accra Regional Minister on how top members of GARHC who had ordered the the James Town Police Commanders and senior police officers of the Ghana Police Service not to make arrest of the people from the camp of Prince Quaye whenever they have committed any violent.