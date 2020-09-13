Government’s commitment to transforming the Small Scale and medium enterprises to boost the nation’s economic sector is on course, Mr. Allan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, the Minister for Trade and Industry has stated.

He said the government was determined to eradicate the chunk unemployment canker, thereby constructing business resources centres to provide the needed assistance to entrepreneurs and business establishments.

This, together with the One District-One Factory aimed at increasing job and employment opportunities for the youth to improve livelihoods and strengthen the economic sector.

Mr. Kyeremateng said this when he accompanied President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, to commission a Business Resources Centre at Bechem in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The Trade and Industry Minister explained that 67 of the business resources centres were being constructed nationwide with 37 already completed and commissioned saying the remaining would be completed by October 2020.

He noted the centres would not only serve as support and guide giving points for small and medium scale enterprises but also create job avenues for Ghanaians.

It is a Rural Enterprise Program to ensure quality and enhanced products and services at the local level, he added.

President Akufo-Addo, as part of his two-day working to the Ahafo region, inspected an ongoing construction of an Astroturf at Koforidua near Duayaw Nkwanta, a 3.9 kilometers Techire town roads under construction, and an 8.7 kilometres Techire to Adrobaa feeder roads in the Tano North Municipality.

Work on the road which connects several farming communities such as Baffourkrom, Akwaasua, Chiraa, Mankrang, Subriso, Sukuumu, and Adrobaa to Duayaw Nkwanta, started in July 2019 and is expected to be completed in February next year.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged Mr. Alex Boahene, the contractor of Messrs Alexiboam Company Limited to speed up and ensure quality work was done on time to improve economic activities as well as pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Touching on agriculture at durbar after the President and his entourage pay a courtesy call on Nana Boakye Tromo II, the Paramount Chief of Duayaw Nkwanta, Mr. Afriyie Akoto, the Minister for Agriculture entreated farmers to form groups and units at their respective communities.

He said the government was setting up a Farmers’ Council which would contribute to the improvement and sustainability of the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural development programmes.

This, Mr. Akoto noted would not only enhance and eased distribution of farming relief supports like fertilizers and improved seedlings to farmers but also help get the contributions and ideas of farmers in general agricultural decision making to help improve the agricultural sector as the solid backbone of Ghana’s economy.

Hence, the government has recruited and trained 2,700 Agric Extension Agents to educates farmers on modernized farming practices to make agricultural a lucrative business.