Transformer Fire Causes Widespread Power Outage in Accra Suburbs

A fire at the Achimota Bulk Supply Point (BSP) triggered extensive power outages across multiple suburbs in Accra on Sunday, May 4, 2025, disrupting electricity supply to residential and commercial areas.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) confirmed the incident, attributing it to a damaged earthing transformer and pledging to restore power by 2:00 p.m. the same day.

The outage affected key areas including Achimota, Kaneshie, Kokomlemle, Asylum Down, Adabraka, Nima, and the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC). In a public notice, the ECG stated its engineers were working urgently to resolve the fault, emphasizing efforts to minimize downtime. “We regret the inconvenience caused and assure customers of our commitment to swift resolution,” the company said.

Residents and businesses in impacted neighborhoods were advised to take precautions until normal supply resumes. The UGMC, a major healthcare facility, activated backup generators to maintain critical operations, though smaller businesses reported disruptions to daily activities.

The Achimota BSP, a crucial node in Accra’s power distribution network, has historically serviced high-demand zones. While the ECG did not specify the fire’s cause, such incidents highlight ongoing challenges in aging electrical infrastructure. In 2024, the company launched a grid modernization initiative to reduce outage frequency, though implementation delays have persisted.

Authorities urged patience as repair teams worked to meet the afternoon restoration target. The outage underscores the vulnerability of urban energy systems and the need for resilient infrastructure in Ghana’s rapidly expanding capital.