Transforming Travel in Africa: Hilton’s Vision for Experiential Journeys

In the spirit of Africa Day, a commemoration of unity and cultural diversity across the continent, Andreas Lackner, Vice President of Operations for Africa and the Indian Ocean at Hilton, reflects on the evolving landscape of travel experiences in Africa.

Having traversed numerous countries firsthand, Lackner emphasizes the unique opportunity Hilton hotels have to immerse guests in Africa’s rich cultural and natural heritage. According to Hilton’s 2024 Global Trends Report, cultural travel ranks high among global travelers, with 40% seeking to explore different cultures and destinations.

Highlighting the initiative at Hilton Garden Inn Gaborone, Lackner showcases how guests can embrace Botswana’s dynamic cultural tapestry. From vibrant local markets showcasing arts and crafts to authentic village tours celebrating Setswana culture, guests enjoy enriching experiences. The #PushaBW initiative supports local artists by providing a platform to showcase and sell their work, fostering community empowerment.

Culinary exploration is another key aspect, with over 80% of travelers valuing exceptional dining options. At Conrad Rabat Arzana in Morocco, guests delve into the country’s culinary traditions through visits to bustling food markets and dining experiences at La Brise Brasserie and Feuillage tea lounge, offering Moroccan teas and gourmet delights.

Beyond culture and cuisine, Hilton acknowledges the growing trend of self-discovery and adventure among Gen Z and Millennials, who prioritize exploration during travel. Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch in South Africa partners with Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve, offering guided nature walks and birdwatching excursions.

The rise of “bleisure” travel, blending business with leisure, is also on the rise. Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton, caters to remote workers seeking a blend of city life and Kenya’s natural beauty, while Hilton Addis Ababa invites guests to explore Ethiopia’s Entoto Natural Park and delve into the country’s renowned coffee culture.

With over 100 properties across Africa, Hilton is committed to offering guests meaningful travel experiences tailored to diverse preferences and priorities. As Africa enters a new era of travel, Hilton aims to celebrate hospitality across generations, ensuring memorable stays in 2024 and beyond.