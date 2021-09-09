Transit trucks resume movement to South Sudan after security assurance

Transit truck drivers from the east African region have resumed movement to South Sudan after a security assurance on the Nimule-Juba route where they were facing fatal road ambushes, a government official here said Wednesday.

Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, Resident District Commissioner of Amuru, neighboring the border of Uganda and South Sudan told Xinhua by telephone that the first team of drivers peacefully arrived in Juba on Tuesday evening.

“The government of South Sudan wrote to the Ugandan and Kenyan embassies a commitment letter to provide escorts to the traders,” he said.

“They also promised to remove all the obstacles such as extortions and illegal roadblocks as raised by the drivers,” Oceng added.

Late last month, Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister, also Minister for East African Community Affairs said they had agreed with South Sudan to carry out patrols in a bid to stop attacks on travelers by armed militants.

Kadaga said the patrols would be set up every 10 km along the route from Uganda to Juba.

Local media reported last month that at least seven Ugandan drivers had been killed by militants in areas between Juba and the border with Uganda.

After the deaths, the drivers stopped their movement to South Sudan until they are assured on security.

Uganda in April asked South Sudan to compensate families of drivers who were killed by unknown militia in different road ambushes. Enditem