Transition Team Reviews Subcommittee Reports Ahead of Government Handover

The Transition Team, responsible for overseeing the transfer of government operations, convened on Friday, December 27, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre, where it received reports from its various subcommittees.

This meeting is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth and efficient handover of power and responsibilities as the country prepares for the transition to the incoming administration.

In a statement issued by the team’s spokespersons, Fatimatu Abubakar and Felix Kwakye Ofosu, it was revealed that all subcommittees, except for the Social Sector Sub-Committee, had successfully presented their reports. While no explanation was provided for the absence of the Social Sector Sub-Committee’s report, the spokespersons emphasized that the reports submitted were largely satisfactory. However, they noted that some subcommittees were asked to provide additional information on certain specific matters to complete their submissions.

“At the 3rd Transition Team meeting held today, 27th December 2024, all the sub-committees, with the exception of the Social Sector, presented their reports. The reports were generally satisfactory, with a few requests made for additional information on specific issues,” the statement read.

The Co-Chairs of the Transition Team, following the meeting, directed the relevant parties to continue their engagements to ensure the process remains on track and all outstanding details are addressed before the official handover.

The Transition Team was inaugurated on Wednesday, December 11, during a meeting between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President-elect John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House in Accra. As the team moves forward with its work, the smooth progression of the transition process remains crucial for the incoming administration’s readiness to assume office.