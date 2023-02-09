Transitional academic calendar for basic, junior, SHSs released

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the transitional academic calendar for basic, junior and senior high schools across the country for the year 2023.

According to the calendar, first-year SHS students in double-track schools are expected to report to school on Monday, 20 February 2023, and vacate on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

From Friday, 14 April to Thursday, 8 June, form-one students in double-track schools will be on break and resume on Friday, 9 June to Thursday, 10 August.

From Thursday, 11 August to Sunday, 17 September 2023, such students will go on break again and resume on Monday, 18 September.

The 2023 academic year ends for first- and second-year SHS students running the double-track system on Thursday, 30 November 2023.

The academic year for SHS 3 students, however, ends on Friday, 15 September 2023, by which time they would have written their West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

For single-track schools, Form One students are expected to report to school on Monday, 20 February 2023, and vacate on Wednesday, 5 April 2023.

Form-one students will resume for the second semester from Monday, 17 April to Friday, 15 September 2023, when the 2023 academic year ends.

The academic year for Form 2 students in single-track schools ends on Friday, 25 August 2023.

Basic and junior high schools across the country are expected to finish their first term, which is currently ongoing, by Friday, 24 March 2023.

The second term will begin from Monday, 3 April to Thursday, 15 June 2023.

The third term will begin on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 and end on Thursday, 14 September 2023.