Transitional government of Guinea announce security plan over fire outbreak

The transitional government on Monday demanded all non-essential workers stay indoors as a major fire that broke out Sunday night at the large fuel depot in the commune of Kaloum, the Guinean capital of Conakry, is still raging.

“Workers in the public and private sector, except the defense and security forces and the medical profession, are invited to stay at home. Public and private schools will be closed and service stations will be closed, except for health services,” the transitional government announced in a press release of which Xinhua obtained a copy, describing the first security measures that have been taken.

According to the press release, the origin of the fire at the main fuel depot of the Guinean Petroleum Company in Kaloum, the administrative and business center of the capital, is still unknown.

“We invite the populations of the neighboring areas to move away from the site not only for their own safety but also to allow the services to operate in complete safety,” the government specified in the text.

Just after the fire broke out, all specialized units were immediately engaged and continued to fight the fire. Additional resources are being sent to contain the fire and minimize its consequences.

There is no official toll at the moment, but witnesses contacted by telephone from Kaloum informed your correspondent that there were more than ten dead and more than 100 people seriously injured. In addition, significant property damage was recorded with charred buildings and offices and burned vehicles.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.