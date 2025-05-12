Transparency International Urges Presidential Action Over Gyamfi-Agradaa Cash Controversy

Transparency International Ghana has called on President John Mahama to demonstrate leadership following the public outcry over a cash gift from Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi to controversial evangelist Agradaa.

The incident, captured in a viral video showing Gyamfi handing dollar notes to Agradaa, has sparked national debate about ethical standards for public officials.

Mary Awelana Addah, Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, emphasized this presents a critical test for the administration’s governance commitments. “This incident provides the President an opportunity to show serious commitment to ethical governance beyond rhetoric,” Addah stated during a television interview. Her comments come after Gyamfi described the exchange as an unintended public exposure of private generosity.

The anti-corruption advocate highlighted systemic gaps in Ghana’s accountability framework, particularly the stalled Conduct of Public Officers Bill which would establish clearer standards and consequences for ethical breaches. Current protocols lack sufficient punitive measures for such incidents, according to Addah, who noted existing codes focus more on declaration of assets than regulating discretionary conduct.

Addah’s intervention reflects growing scrutiny of interactions between public officials and controversial figures. While Gyamfi maintains the gift was personal, critics argue such exchanges risk normalizing questionable associations and opaque financial dealings within government circles. The call for presidential action comes as Ghana seeks to strengthen its anti-corruption credentials following recent IMF governance reforms.

This controversy emerges amid ongoing efforts to pass comprehensive conduct legislation that has languished in parliament for years. Transparency International’s push signals civil society’s intent to hold the administration accountable to its governance promises, particularly regarding public officials’ private conduct that could undermine institutional credibility. The outcome may set important precedents for ethical enforcement as Ghana prepares for election season.