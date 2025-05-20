Transport Fares to Drop by 15% Starting May 24 – GPRTU Announces

Commuters across Ghana can expect relief in transport costs as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced a 15% reduction in fares, effective Saturday May 24, 2025. The decision comes after recent declines in fuel

prices and consultations with key stakeholders.

Official Statement from GPRTU

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Ibrahim Moro, confirmed the fare reduction in an exclusive interview earlier today. He stated:

“After careful consideration of the current fuel price trends and discussions with the Transport Ministry and other partners, we are pleased to announce a 15% reduction in transport fares effective Friday, May 24. This adjustment reflects the recent drop in fuel prices and aims to ease the financial burden on passengers.”

Reason Behind the Reduction

The fare cut follows weeks of declining global crude oil prices, leading to reduced fuel costs at local pumps. The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) recently reported a 10% decrease in petrol and diesel prices,

prompting transport operators to revise fares accordingly.

Public Reaction

Many commuters have welcomed the news, expressing relief amid rising living costs. “This is a positive step; transportation takes a huge chunk of my income, said Ama Serwaa, a trader in Kinbu, Accra.

However, some transport operators have raised concerns about maintenance costs and spare part prices, urging the government to further stabilize the economy to sustain such reductions.

What to Expect

– Effective Date: May 24, 2025

– Reduction Rate: 15% across all routes

– Monitoring: GPRTU and the Transport Ministry will ensure compliance

The GPRTU has advised passengers to report any operator who fails to comply with the

new fare structure.

Looking Ahead

Alhaji Moro hinted at possible **further adjustments** should fuel prices continue to drop, emphasizing the union’s commitment to fair pricing for both drivers and passengers.

Stay tuned for more updates as the new fares take effect later this week.

Reported by: Kingsley Asiedu