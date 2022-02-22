Transport Operators in Akatsi South welcome 15 percent increment on lorry fares

Some drivers within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have welcomed the newly introduced transport fares increment effective Saturday, February 26.

The drivers insist they had no choice but to increase the fares to break even, stating that “the pump price of fuel has gone up, just like that of spare parts.”

Mr Godwin Kwawukumey, a trustee for Gedah Transport Union during a visit to the Ho main station at Akatsi, expressed his dissatisfaction to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) about the 15 per cent increment decision due to high cost of spare parts and others, but said “leadership have decided so we will comply with the new rate.”

Some passengers, however, described the development as ‘inconsiderate’ since they believed the increment would have an impact on the cost of items, including food, thereby bringing an additional burden on their finances.

Mr Innocent Dunyo, a businessman popularly known as ‘Mega’, told the GNA majority of passengers agreed with drivers that the price of fuel had gone up, but “unfortunately, we the passengers and ordinary Ghanaians would bear the brunt of increased transport fares.”

“Cost of transportation for my business would rise so I must also adjust,” he said.

Another passenger who gave his name as Dotse Azi, expressed concern about drivers taking advantage of the new prices to charge their own fares.

“Some drivers and their mates would want to take advantage of the situation and charge their own fares. So, passengers must find out about the fares which will be announced soon.”

Road Transport Operators, after negotiations with stakeholders today, have agreed to increase public transport fares by 15 per cent, effective Saturday, February 26, 2022.

A statement jointly signed by Mr Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Mr Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) on Monday, February 21 and copied the GNA, said the decision was taken in line with the administrative arrangement on public transport fares and in consideration of the plight of drivers, commuters and the public.