Mr Samuel Adjorlolo, the General Manager of KEK Transport Company at Kaneshie in Accra, has urged transport operators not to relax the safety protocol measures on COVID-19 after the return of the full loading capacity of passenger buses.

He also advised passengers to continue to abide by the prescriptions of the measures by wearing nose mask, hand washing, regular application of sanitizers and the social distancing.

Mr Adjorlolo gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency and commended the President for lifting the restriction on the loading capacity of passenger buses.

He said: “The lifting of the restriction on the loading capacity as announced by the government does not mean we should throw caution to the wind, but as human we should live responsibly in the midst of the coronavirus.”

The Manager said the company had put in place stringent measures at all their terminals across the country to ensure the safety of passengers on board their fleet to help in the fight against the COVID-19.

He applauded health experts and the government for their approach in easing the restrictions, which was yielding dividends and called on the citizenry to collectively support in returning the condition of living to normalcy.