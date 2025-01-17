Transportation Costs Drive Inflation Above 20% in Ghana in 2024

In 2024, the cost of transportation emerged as a significant driver of inflation in Ghana, contributing to a surge in food prices.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the high cost of transporting foodstuffs from farms to markets was a primary factor behind rising food inflation.

During a recent review of the consumer price index, Simon Tichutab, a Data Scientist at the GSS, highlighted the critical need for a multi-stakeholder approach to address transportation challenges. The transportation of food items, particularly tubers like yam and cassava, from the middle belt to southern markets has been particularly costly, driving up prices for consumers. The added cost of transportation is passed onto consumers, further exacerbating food inflation.

This trend of escalating transportation costs leading to higher food prices has persisted over the years, and Tichutab emphasized that it remains a major barrier to controlling food inflation. The rising transportation fees have compounded existing pressures on food prices, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to afford basic staples.

At a stakeholder engagement held to review the trends of consumer price indices and inflation drivers in 2024, discussions focused on the complexity of the factors contributing to inflation. Experts agreed that comprehensive strategies are needed to address the multifaceted nature of price increases, especially in the food sector.

Despite efforts to control inflation earlier in the year, headline inflation in Ghana closed the year higher than expected, standing at 23.8% in December, surpassing the authorities’ target of 22.0% set under the IMF programme. This marked an 80-basis-point increase from the previous month, fueled largely by food inflation, which accelerated by 190 basis points to 27.8% year-on-year.

With food inflation continuing to intensify in the final months of 2024, the Ghanaian government and stakeholders are now facing growing pressure to find solutions to control rising transport and food costs, in order to ease the financial burden on consumers.