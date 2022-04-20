Travel Blogger Rashad McCrorey set to become Tourism Chief of Elmina

African-American Travel Blogger, Entrepreneur, Investor, Author, and Journalist, now based in Ghana Rashad McCrorey, is set to be made a Tourism Chief in the Iture Fante Community of Elmina in the Central Region.

Iture is a suburb in Ghana and a fishing community which can be found in the South of Atonkwa, Elmina, and east of Bronybima in the Central Region of Ghana.

The ceremony has been arranged to take place at the Iture Community Park in Elmina.

He is being enstooled by the Iture community but will be adopted under the Paramount Chief of Elmina.

The Chiefs and People of the area recognizing his contributions and influence in the Diaspora community and his desire to boost tourism as well as helping to bring progress to the town have decided to do Mr. Rashad McCrorey this great honour by drawing him closer to the people as a part of their own.

From all indications, this is the making of another history as an official ceremony will be performed to that effect on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

When traditionally installed successfully on Saturday, Mr. Rashad McCrorey will acquire the Stool Title “TOURISM CHIEF” of Elmina NANA NSERAHWEHEN OF ITURE/ELMINA.

His traditional symbol will be what we locally call DENKYEM (THE CROCODILE OR ALLIGATOR) because it is a type of animal that is able to adapt in all situations.

It would be recalled that McCrorey arrived in Ghana February 2020 with one of his tour groups for Ghana’s 6th March Independence Day festivities.

However, once the Coronavirus pandemic reached the United States instead of returning home to the United States he decided to stay in Ghana permanently. He has now been living in Ghana for 2 years as of March 2022.

Rashad McCrorey is an African-American Entrepreneur, Investor, and Author.

McCrorey is the owner of Africa Cross-Culture, a tourism company which specializes in organizing trips to the African countries of Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda.

McCrorey has taken approximately 400 individuals to the continent of Africa since 2017. McCrorey has been featured in Forbes Magazine, CNN, ABC News, CBS News, NY Daily News, Black News Channel, TheGrio, and more.

McCrorey is recognized as an American authority figure in travel and repatriation to Africa.

McCrorey who is also a journalist for Modern Ghana Media has contributed substantial articles promoting African, and African Diaspora relations.