dpa/GNA – Heavy snowfall and slippery ice were causing travel chaos in eastern France on Tuesday.

Hundreds of vehicles were backed up on route A40 at Bellegard-sur-Valserine near the Swiss border in the evening, regional newspaper Le Dauphine Libere reported.

Local authorities said they were working on clearing the motorway, and issued a warning to the public to be careful and limit their travel.

The Red Cross was also deployed to help, authorities said.

The mayor of Bellegard-sur-Valserine set up emergency accommodation for those who were stranded at the town hall, Le Dauphine Libere said.

The French weather service reported 5 centimetres of snow in Annecy, 10 at Bellegarde and 20 to 30 in the valleys at Chamonix near the Mont Blanc Tunnel.

Meteorologists warned of snowfall which is not unusual for the time of year but could lead to significant transport disruptions.