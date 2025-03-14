Travel Gift Cards Gain Traction as Consumers Swap Stuff for Experiences

The first quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be a banner season for travel gift cards, with redemption rates soaring as winter-weary consumers convert holiday presents into getaways.

Fueled by a post-pandemic appetite for experiences over material goods, the global gift card market is on track to eclipse $1.5 trillion this year—and travel-specific options are leading the charge, growing at a clip of 15% annually.

“The shift is irreversible,” says Magdalena Petrusic, a travel analyst at Paris Tickets & Tours, which tracks gift card trends across 50 tourism providers. Her firm’s data reveals a 15% spike in bookings among 18- to 24-year-olds using gift cards for tours and attractions, outpacing the 3% rise seen in the 55+ demographic. Younger travelers, she notes, are drawn to the flexibility of funding anything from a Kyoto tea ceremony to a Barcelona tapas crawl with a single card.

Driving the boom is a blend of practicality and wanderlust. Unlike static vouchers, travel gift cards now cover flights, hotels, rail passes, and even Uber rides, with values stretching to $2,000. Yet gaps persist: Booking.com quietly phased out its gift cards in favor of less flexible “Travel Credits,” while providers like FlixBus and Greyhound have muddied the waters with inconsistent policies, leaving some customers stranded.

Leading the pack are Airbnb and Hotels.com, whose no-expiration cards dominate for accommodation, while Marriott and Accor cater to luxury seekers with spa and dining add-ons. For transport, Amtrak and Eurostar cards simplify rail travel, though the latter imposes a strict 12-month activation window. Experience-driven platforms like GetYourGuide and Viator, offering everything from Rome’s Colosseum tours to Patagonia hikes, are also gaining ground—a sign that “curated adventures” now rival traditional lodging and flights.

Petrusic underscores the generational divide: “Under-25s aren’t just booking faster; they’re redefining what a ‘trip’ means.” Ride-sharing credits, used by 10% of travelers, exemplify this shift, easing navigation in foreign cities. Still, the market’s fragmentation poses risks. “Demand is there, but reliability isn’t universal,” she warns, citing Greyhound’s opaque policies as a cautionary tale.

The trend reflects broader economic currents. With international travel projected to hit 1.5 billion trips in 2025, gift cards offer a hedge against inflation and a lifeline for budget-conscious planners. For retailers, they’re a low-risk gateway to loyalty: 78% of recipients spend beyond the card’s value, per industry data.

Yet the sector’s success hinges on standardization. As Petrusic puts it: “Flexibility can’t come at the cost of clarity.” Whether providers rise to the challenge will determine if travel gift cards evolve from seasonal stocking-stuffers to year-round staples.