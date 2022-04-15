Travelers queue at Koforidua lorry stations for Easter

Travelers for this year’s Easter celebration queued at several transport hubs in Koforidua, waiting anxiously for vehicles to their destinations.

Mr Kwabena Opoku, a driver at the Ho station, said the drivers were raking in on the season, since the holidays coincided with senior high school form two students going for break, which created an opportunity for them to make a lot of money.

However, Mr Isaac Owiredu, a trader, told the Ghana News Agency that it was unfortunate that Easter Monday, the day after the Saviour’s resurrection, which should be joyfully celebrated, would be dull because the New Juaben Traditional Council, Koforidua, had imposed a noise-making ban from April 18 to May 18, 2022.

He explained that it was in relation with the Traditional Area’s late Paramount Chief and Queen Mother’s final funeral ceremonies.

Ms Janet Adjei, a passenger, stated that she was heading to Kwahu Obomen to celebrate the season due to the boredom of the festivities in Koforidua.

Mr Courage Kpoor, a passenger heading to Ho, expressed the view that more people travelled to Ho during Easter than at Christmas since it appeared to be a favorable time to reunite with family.

Easter is a time on the Christian calendar that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ on the cross and His resurrection as a sacrifice to atone for the sins of mankind and reunite them with God.

In Ghana, every year, Easter is marked with special church services and other religious observations, especially on Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday, as well as picnics on Easter Monday among other festivities.