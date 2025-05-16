Accra-Kumasi Expressway to Cut Travel Time to 2.5 Hours

President John Mahama has announced plans for a new expressway between Accra and Kumasi that will reduce travel time from four hours to just 2.5 hours.

The project forms part of the government’s ₵14 billion Big Push infrastructure program, which prioritizes major road upgrades across Ghana.

Speaking during his Upper West Region tour on May 15, Mahama revealed Cabinet will soon approve the expressway alongside other key projects, including dualization of the Accra-Takoradi and Accra-Aflao highways. The program also includes critical bridge works at Dambai, Kyeiamanfrom, and Buipe.

In the Upper West Region, the government will rehabilitate the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga trunk road and Techiman-Wenchi-Bole-Wa-Hamile corridor to boost regional connectivity. “These roads will revive economic activity and cross-border trade,” Mahama stated, assuring contractors of prompt payment within two weeks of submitting certificates to ensure timely project completion.