Traveling Nurse from Dallas Texas donates drugs to Leklebi-Duga Health Centre

Mr Tony Kokutse, aTravelling Nurse from Dallas Texas, United States of America on has donated six bags of assorted drugs to the Leklebi-Duga Health Centre in the Volta Region.

Mr Kokutse, who is the CEO for AfricareUSA said the drugs were donations from ; Le Ann Tedder of Faith in Action, Dallas Texas, Not Just Tourist, Austin Texas, Michelle Cunningham, Houston Texas and Melissa COX , Charlotte North Carolina.

He said they had assisted in the procurement of the drugs and commended them for the package.

Receiving the items, the Midwife of Centre, Ms Exornam Togbar expressed gratitude to the donors addi that the drugs would be administered to the patients who come for treatment at their Centre.

She pleaded with the donors and other philanthropists to assist them too.

Reverend Paul Adafia, Chairman for ‘Leklebi Connect’ ( an Organization of all Leklebi Citizens in Ghana) , also thanked the donors for their kind gestures and prayed for God’s protection for them

Mr Christopher Degboe, Secretary/Linguist to the Chief of Leklebi-Dugah who led the various Representatives from the adjoining towns like Dugah, Daffor, Agbesia, Fiafe, Kame and Kudzra also expressed gratitude to the donors of the assorted medical drugs.