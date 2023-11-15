Travis Greene announces “Celebrate Ghana” gospel concert in Accra

Gospel powerhouse and 5x GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer Travis Greene has announced a concert in Ghana on Wednesday, December 6, at the Empowerment Worship Centre—The Prayer Factory, Dzorwulu.

Dubbed “Celebrate Ghana”, the much-anticipated concert aims to bring solace and inspiration to Ghanaians after what many have described as a challenging year while presenting Ghanaians with the opportunity to experience spiritual upliftment like never before.

Speaking ahead of the event, headliner Travis Greene said: “…. in a world filled with challenges, we firmly believe that the constancy of God’s grace and love remains unwavering. It is in this spirit that we intend to create an atmosphere of authenticity, healing, and restoration for all who join us for this worship experience.”

With over three thousand worshippers expected to gather, the night will feature the likes of Ghana’s Joe Mettle, Phil Thompson, Victor Thompson, and more, who are expected to captivate the audience with soul-stirring performances featuring some of their most celebrated songs.

Tickets for “Celebrate Ghana” are available now at Hallmark Café Dzorwulu, Achimota Shell, Mont. 19 Swaniker Street, Abelemkpe Accra, and online at celebrateghana.eventbrite.com.

Known as a raw, expressive singer and songwriter, contemporary Christian and gospel artist Travis Greene incorporates several genres into his sound. Following his emergence in 2007, Greene gained wide acclaim, topping the Billboard gospel chart with 2015’s The Hill. The album spawned several Grammy-nominated hits, including “Intentional” and “Made a Way,” the latter of which stayed at number one on the Hot Gospel Songs chart for 13 weeks.