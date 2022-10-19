Travis Greene headlines Adom Praiz festival 2022

American gospel musician Travis Greene will headline the 2022 edition of the Adom Praiz Festival.

The two-day gospel music festival, scheduled for November 3–4, 2022, at the Perez Dome in Accra, would witness manifestations through prayer, worship, and praise.

The Adom Praiz festival, which is one of Ghana’s biggest gospel shows, is making a return with a live audience after the 2021 edition was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other artistes who are billed to perform at this year’s music festival include Ohemaa Mercy, Celestine Donkor, Edwin Dadson, Perez Music, Jack Alolome, and a host of others.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Adom Praiz Festival in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Max Fugar, the General Manager, Sales and Customer Service at Multimedia, was elated with the comeback of the gospel show.

He stated that the platform provides the congregants the opportunity to thank the Lord for a good year because things could have become worse.

“The platform offers believers the opportunity to praise and worship the name of the Lord. Things could have been worse off, but as we continue to survive, it is right to give him thanks and pray for the country,” he said.

The Adom Praiz festival has over the years brought some top international music stars to Ghana, including CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, among many others.

The headline sponsor for this year’s Adom Praiz is DBS Industries Limited and is supported by Franko Trading Enterprise, 21st Clinic, Aseda Fabrics, AVIS, AA Natural Health,among others.