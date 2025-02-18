Travis Scott Faces New Lawsuit Over Alleged Security Guard Assault Amid Mounting Legal Troubles

Rapper Travis Scott is embroiled in yet another legal battle after a man accused his security team of violently assaulting him during a New York City event in August 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and AllHipHop.

Omar Muhanna claims he sustained “serious and permanent injuries” when a guard employed by Scott’s security firm attacked him without provocation outside a Manhattan venue where the rapper was performing. The lawsuit names Scott, his label Cactus Jack Records, the security company, and the guard, alleging negligence and failure to properly vet staff. Scott’s representatives dismissed the claims as “frivolous,” stating the rapper was not present during the incident and bears no responsibility.

This lawsuit adds to a string of controversies plaguing Scott, including his August 2024 arrest in Paris for allegedly assaulting a hotel security guard during a confrontation with his bodyguard . Months earlier, he faced scrutiny over a 2023 nightclub scuffle in New York, where he was accused of punching a sound engineer—a matter later settled privately .

However, the most haunting legal saga remains the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, where 10 concertgoers died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge. Scott faced dozens of lawsuits accusing him of negligence and inciting violence, though many cases were settled or dismissed, including a June 2023 grand jury decision clearing him of criminal liability .

The latest lawsuit underscores persistent concerns about security protocols at Scott’s events and his broader legal strategy. While his team often emphasizes settlements and apologies, critics argue that repeated incidents reflect systemic issues. “These cases reveal a pattern of risk-taking that prioritizes spectacle over safety,” said entertainment lawyer Mark Weiss. “For artists with Scott’s influence, public accountability is non-negotiable.”

As Scott prepares for his upcoming global tour, the allegations threaten to overshadow his career resurgence. Despite settling some Astroworld lawsuits, the tragedy continues to loom large, with victims’ families and advocates demanding stricter industry standards. Meanwhile, Scott’s legal team insists he remains focused on “artistic innovation and community engagement,” urging fans to “separate tabloid noise from the facts.”

For now, the rapper’s legacy remains entangled in a web of legal battles, raising questions about whether his reputation—and the concert industry’s safety practices—can withstand further scrutiny.