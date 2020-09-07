About 22 artisans trained in various vocational skills in the Talensi and Nabdam districts of the Upper East Region have received start-up kits and certificates after completing a one-year training.

The young women and men were trained in various vocational skills such as welding and fabrication, carpentry, sewing, masonry, shoe making, and repairs, and auto mechanics.

The one-year intensive vocational training programme was organized by a local NGO, Trax Ghana in partnership with Tools for Self-Reliance (TFSR), UK.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Bolgatanga, Mr Vincent Subbey, the Director of Trax Ghana, urged the graduates to use the start-up kits judiciously to expand their businesses and earn more income.

He also requested from each graduate to recruit at least two apprentices and pass on the acquired skills and knowledge to them in other to create more job opportunities and expand the local economy.

The Director indicated that Trax Ghana and TFSR, UK partnership project started in 2007 and was intended to reduce youth unemployment in local communities through skills development training and support that would translate into sustainable jobs, incomes, and improved livelihoods.

“The project beneficiaries were first taken through five days of training in life skills with a focus on HIV/AIDS, STIs, reproductive health, nutrition, peer-counseling, drug, and alcohol abuse. They were also trained in entrepreneurial skills including business management, marketing, records keeping, costing and pricing and Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA)”, he said.

He stated that following the five-day training, they were attached to well-resourced master craftspersons in various communities for one-year intensive vocational training in their area of interest.

Present at the ceremony were master craftspersons, the graduates, community representatives, Trax Ghana staff, and board members.

The Director warned the beneficiaries against selling the items given them as it was meant to support them start their operations, create job opportunities for others as well as replicate the training to other apprentices to help reduce poverty.

The artisans were grateful to Trax Ghana and TFSR for the immense support extended to them and pledged that the knowledge and skills acquired would be put into good use not only for their benefit but also for the benefit of their communities.

Mr Samuel Ali Wepiah, a Master Trainer said it was difficult to get funding to organize such intensive training sessions for the apprentices and expressed the hope that the training and the support would enable the graduates effectively to establish themselves and contribute to the growth of their respective communities.