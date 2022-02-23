Treason trial: Colonel Gameli described Mac Palm as peeved – witness

Mr Frank Aboagye, the tenth Prosecution witness in the ongoing treason trial on Tuesday said one of the accused described Dr Frederick Mac Palm as someone peeved with the management of the country

He said Colonel Samuel Gameli described Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, as somebody peeved to the management of the Country.

This was revealed during the evidence-in-chief of mr Aboagye, an investigator of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB formerly BNI), during interrogation of Colonel Gameli.

He said Dr Mac Palm asked one Carlister, a nurse at his facility to place a call to Colonels Gameli and Ntem after his arrest.

Mr Aboagye said “We asked him to describe Dr mac Palm and he told us he is someone peeved with the management of the country.”

“He said Dr Mac Palm in the course of their conversations had often expressed his dissatisfaction of how the government was running the economy, corruption and several other facets of national life,” the witness said.

The witness said the team decided to invite Colonels Gameli and Ntem since Dr Mac Palm mentioned them when he was arrested but when the invitation was sent to the military authorities regarding the invitation of Colonel Gameli, the Mlitary met with him to ascertain whether he was involved.

“ Myself and a colleague, Godwin Eto, were in the meeting held in the office of Major General M.P Andoh, former Director General, Defense Intelligence, in attendance were senior military officers, mostly Colonels and above and I remember some of them.”

Colonel Commey the then Provo Marshall of the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonels Kwabia, Colonel Gameli was asked at the meeting whether he knew Mac Palm and he indicated that, he was his friend and that he had heard of his arrest and the seizure of some weapons at his hospital, he was surprised of hearing that and was wondering how a medical officer like Dr Mac Palm could be associated with the making of guns and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Mr Aboagye said Colonel Gameli was asked to tell them anything he knew about Dr Mac Palm before he was sent to NIB for further interrogation.

The witness said the colonel said he was unaware of his production of guns for any purpose. Where he was then sent to NIB for interrogation but since he did not want to go alone , Colonels Commey and Kwabia were with him during the interrogation process of Gameli.

The witness said In the course of interrogation it turned out that contrary to the invitation given by military authorities before the interrogation, Colonel Gameli was informed by Dr Mac Palm of his invitation of one kafui to make weapons.

Apart from knowing about the invitation given to kafui for the manufacturing of weapons, the witness said Colonel Gameli in the lobby of the Citadel Hospital when they were smoking and drinking they were informed by Dr Mac Palm that Kafui had arrived from Alavanyo and was making the weapons at the backyard of the hospital.

Mr Aboagye said Colonel Gameli them that he knew about Dr Mac Palm’s plan to overthrow the government and that he had at a point expressed his support but Dr (Mac Palm) knew there was no way he was going to support Dr Mac Palm to overthrow the government of the day.

“Colonel Gameli said he knew Dr Mac Palm was meeting some soldiers but he (Colonel Gameli) did not know them. Based on these revelations the team asked him why he didn’t inform the authorities about the plans of Dr Mac Palm and others. He said “he was waiting for the HR” when asked to explain the HR, he said it meant that when the people were in the process of carrying out the coup, he said he had that in mind. When we asked why he didn’t bring it up at their last meeting, he maintained that he as waiting for the HR, the witness narrated.

He said when the team interrogated Kafui, and he told them that his number was given to Dr Mac Palm by one O’ Charley, a resident of Kpando in the Volta Region.

Dr Mac Palm, Colonel Gameli and eight others are facing trial at the High Court over an attemptb to overthrow the government illegally of which they have all denied it.

The have been granted bail and being tried by a three-member panel of judges.