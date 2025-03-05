Treatment Adherence – One of the Most Challenging Issues in Global Health

The first World Adherence Day, launching on 27 March 2025, is a call to action for healthcare professionals and patients to adhere to treatment plans, one of the most challenging issues in global health.

This year’s campaign, #DontMissaMoment, tackles widespread non-adherence, which leads to worsening health outcomes, unnecessary hospitalisations, and rising healthcare costs. The World Heart Federation (WHF) has taken the lead in rallying support from scientific and medical societies worldwide to endorse this initiative.

The campaign aims to:

Educate patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals about adherence.

Encourage open conversations between doctors and patients about treatment plans.

Engage communities through workshops, social media campaigns, and public outreach events.

Advocate for policies that improve access to medications and adherence support systems.

The need for better adherence

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for approximately 75% of deaths globally1, equating to at least 43 million annually. In South Africa, the prevalence of NCDs has been rising significantly. Between 1997 and 2018, deaths due to major NCDs – including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and chronic lower respiratory diseases – increased by 58.7%.2 Hypertension is notably prevalent, affecting approximately 4.74 million South Africans as of 2019.3 In addition, 17,8% of the population is living with HIV/Aids.4

Adherence – sticking to prescribed medications, lifestyle changes, and regular medical visits – is critical for managing chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Poor adherence increases mortality rates and healthcare expenses. Yet just 50% of patients in high-income countries adhere to chronic condition treatments, with even lower rates in developing nations.5

“This results in preventable complications, hospitalisations, and a reduced quality of life for millions worldwide,” says Virosha Deonarain, Head of Medical Affairs at pharmaceutical company, Servier Southern and Eastern Africa. “Improving adherence could significantly lower long-term mortality risk.”

Healthcare providers must lead the charge

Despite the availability of life-saving treatments, many patients struggle to maintain adherence due to lack of awareness, treatment fatigue, financial barriers, and misconceptions about medication side effects.

When healthcare providers actively engage with their patients, they can significantly improve medication adherence. It’s important that doctors, nurses, and pharmacists ask their patients the right questions to help promote adherence.

Improving adherence enhances patient outcomes and lowers long-term healthcare costs. Beyond patient education, healthcare providers play a crucial role in advocating for policies that improve access to essential medications, ensuring better health equity and continuity of care.

Empowering patients to take control of their health

Patients who actively manage their treatment plans experience better health outcomes and fewer complications. To improve adherence, patients should ask the following questions:

What is the purpose of this medication, and how does it help me?

What specific changes should I make to my diet, activity levels, or daily habits?

How do these changes support my treatment plan?

How often should I schedule follow-up appointments?

What should I do if I forget to take my medication?

“If we all work together, we can ensure adherence is a shared responsibility, not a burden,” says Dr Martin Mpe, President of the SA Heart Association. “By taking action today, healthcare professionals and patients can ensure that no one misses a moment due to preventable health issues.”

Show your support for World Adherence Day 2025 by committing to better treatment adherence. #DontMissAMoment

