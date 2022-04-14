Tremendous progress has been made to save Botswana from COVID-19

Tremendous progress has been made to save the lives of Batswana (citizens of Botswana) and avert a possible humanitarian catastrophe arising from the devastating effects of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Wednesday.

Sharing the experiences and success stories in Botswana’s struggle against the epidemic during a media breakfast meeting in Francistown, the southern African country’s second largest city, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, acting Botswana Minister of Health and Wellness, thanked Batswana for the many sacrifices they have made in helping contain this pandemic.

“As at April 13, 2022, about 70 percent of Botswana population eligible for inoculation had received at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccination,” said Lelatisitswe.

Currently, Lelatisitswe said more than 60 percent of Botswana’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Lelatisitswe said the progress made is a great achievement because “we are well on course to achieve the target set by World Health Organization for countries to have achieved 70 percent full vaccination of their total populations by mid-2022.”

Botswana has so far recorded 305,859 cumulative cases and 2,688 related deaths. Enditem