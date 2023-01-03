Trenchesbwoy reveals Meek Mill’s impact on his career

Rising Afrobeat Trap music sensation Trenchesbwoy says American rap icon Meek Mill inspired him to pursue a career in music.

Meek Mill has been in Ghana over the past few days as he performed at the Afro Nation Ghana 2022 festival.

Trenchesbwoy who had an opportunity to interact with Meek Mill in a viral video mentioned the impact the American rapper has made on his music career.

“You changed my life and I am always going to be real with that. Today I am an artiste because of you,” he told Meek Mill.

Trenchesbwoy added that Meek Mill’s words from his “Dreams and Nightmares” studio album changed his life for the better.

Meek Mill in his response to Trenchesbwoy said: “You will never lose.”

Trenchesbwoy who is from the Trenches Music Hood in Maamobi, Accra has been tipped by many as the next music breakout star by many showbiz pundits.