Trend Micro Unveils WeDiscover Partner Program Across AMEA to Accelerate New Business Opportunities

With a focus to strengthen its market presence across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced its Channel Partner Demand Generation Program, WeDiscover. The evolved demand generation initiative provides a well-designed framework for channel partners to identify unexplored markets, investigate newer revenue streams and accelerate sales. The newly announced WeDiscover program is designed to help partners leverage Trend Micro solutions while helping them differentiate their services, build new security expertise and grow profitable businesses as they meet customers' needs in a dynamic security market.

WeDiscover Program Highlights:

– Robust commitment from Trend Micro – Seamless collaboration among Business Management, Sales, Marketing, and Technical teams with our committed partners. In addition to the flexibility to choose from a range of Trend Micro solution portfolios to effectively generate opportunities.

– Maximize partner opportunities – WeDiscover program helps partners to identify opportunities and close the deal within a period of 180 days.

– Empower partner success – Comprehensive marketing tools, co-branded collaterals, and digital marketing support for the partner to assist end-to-end customer journey effectively.

– Earn Rewards & incentives – Motivate partner’s team members with exciting merchandise via TrendSetter partner incentive program, WeDiscover Tools, Online rewards payouts, enablement programs and Solution Offering Packages.

“It continues to be our focus to drive expansion into the AMEA region by offering differentiated solutions and staying committed to achieving business goals with our partners. Our range of customized solutions backed by continuous innovations and leadership position, will give an edge to our partner collaboration. We take a highly collaborative approach with all our partners, irrespective of a business location, and this was no exception,” said Dhanya Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) at Trend Micro.

“With today’s announcement, we actively expand on opportunities and build on mutual successes, while delivering more benefits, enablement, and rewards for our ecosystem of partners. The Channel Demand Generation’s Program, WeDiscover, offers channel partners greater flexibility on engaging with the market, upskilling their technological knowledge while rewarding top-performing partners. It is our constant efforts to reverberate our strong commitment to help our channel partners generate new business and strengthen our team’s relationship with them,” said Jaruwan Roekphichayayothin, Director – Channels & MSP, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) at Trend Micro.

Contact the Trend Micro Channel Account Manager in your country to identify the right approach for you to grow your business with the WeDiscover program. Not a Trend Micro Partner yet?

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

