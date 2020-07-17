Italian football club, Associazone Calcio Dilettanti Treviso have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder – Salifu Alimeyaw for an undisclosed fee.

Formed in 1909 and rebranded in 1993 currently plays in the Promozione.

“He is a tonic and very physical player, but also of quality,” said Mister Cunico.

” I’m happy with his arrival as with all the guys in the squad. Salifu is able to fill all the roles in midfield,” he added.

Treviso ACD won the Supercoppa di Lega Serie C1 in 2003 have also won the Serie C1 on two occasions; 1996/1997, and 2002/2002 seasons.

