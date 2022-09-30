Trevor Noah says goodbye to the Daily Show after 7 years

Globally acclaimed South African comedian and host of the Daily Show on US-based Comedy Central, Trevor Noah is bowing out of the show after seven years of a successful run.

Trevor, whose popularity with the Daily Show hinged mainly only his witty treatment of former US President Donald Trump’s thousand and one gaffes and scandals, made the Daily Show a global hit with his multi-cultural approach to issues.

He took over from ace comedian Jon Stewart amidst huge criticism by some lovers of the show who thought a random African comedian was not fit for the bill. But seven years on and Trevor has proven his critics wrong in more ways than anyone can keep track of.

He has been so impressive that the Daily Show has been named after him – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Trevor has always led his team to innovate and create new content for the Daily Show. Even in the midst of the Covid pandemic he took the show to his living room and rechristened it The Daily Show from Trevor Noah’s Couch.

As host of the Daily Show, he has been nominated for several big deal awards, won a few and also hosted very big event like the Oscars, White House annual media engagement and many more.

Trevor said he feels a deep sense of gratitude for all the support he got from his audience, staff and loved ones over the last seven years.

Amid thunderous applauds from his studio audience, Trevor said goodbyes are always hard to say, but after a seven-year eventful run, he feels it is time to move on to other things.