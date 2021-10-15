Trey LA delivers an inspiring new single ‘Glory’

Trey LA is back with another dope Hip-Hop song that details some of the in and outs of the journey to inspire others to greatness.

From the rough patches to great heights, riches and fulfilment, Trey LA believes every one has to go through the phases that shape us for our individual journeys. Trey has left lifeless the dope production of international American producer, Anno Domino with deep punchlines, word play, good content and more.

The ‘’Deepest African Rapper’’ has long grown into a refined world class rapper and worth all the audience and attention.