Tribal bigotry and ethnicity has become an issue of major concern nationally.
As it may have dire consequences if not discouraged, Trey gives insight into certain fragments of Ghanaian history to bring more clarity and unison.
This is another masterpiece from Trey,arguably the deepest emcee in Africa.
The beat was produced by ThatKidGoran ,mixed and mastered by Tombeatz.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505