Trial for fatal driving rampage in Trier begins

The trial of a man accused of killing five people by driving his car through a pedestrian area in the German city of Trier began on Thursday.

The prosecution accuses the 51-year-old defendant of five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder.

He allegedly raced through the pedestrian zone of Trier in his off-road vehicle in order to kill or injure as many people as possible. In doing so, he drove randomly and repeatedly targeted passers-by in a zigzag course, the public prosecutor’s office said.

The defendant told the court that he does not want to comment in the trial. “I don’t want to make a statement myself,” he said.

The senior public prosecutor, Eric Samel, told the court that the accused man was single, unemployed, without a permanent residence and apparently frustrated by his personal circumstances. He had felt misunderstood by lawyers and he had “developed a general hatred of society.”

The prosecutor said that it was against this background that the accused got into the car on December 1, 2020, before taking advantage of the fact that passers-by were unsuspectingly walking in the city centre and were not aware of any danger.

It had been the German man’s intention to kill or injure as many people as possible when he targeted them at high speed, Samel said. He had exploited the “helplessness and defencelessness” of the pedestrians.

Those killed were a nine-week-old baby, its father (45) and three women aged 73, 52 and 25. Many others were injured and some 300 witnesses were traumatized.

Trier was in shock for days afterwards, then fell into weeks of mourning.

The trial began with heightened security measures in place, and the accused was brought into the courtroom handcuffed and shackled before taking his seat behind bulletproof glass. Motionless but tense, the trained electrician listened to the prosecution.

A total of 14 joint plaintiffs were represented by lawyers. Only a few relatives and victims were present in the court.

“It will be an emotional trial,” said lawyer Otmar Schaffarczyk, representing the the brother of the 73-year-old woman who was killed. The motive of the attack is the main concern of the relatives and the victims, he said, and his client was therefore hard hit by the fact that the accused did not want to make a statement.

The prosecution has named a possible 291 witnesses to help shed light on the horrific events.

In addition to the question of why the crime happened, the question of the accused’s culpability will be central to the trial. According to the preliminary assessment of a psychiatric expert, the accused suffers from psychosis. An expert witness will also be heard on this – the court will then have to decide.

The trial continues on September 3, and is scheduled to end in January 2022.