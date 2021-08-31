Trial over spread of Covid from Ischgl ski resort begins in September

A court case over the spread of the coronavirus from the Tyrolean ski resort of Ischgl to other parts of Europe will begin on September 17, the consumer protection association VSV, which represents the plaintiffs, announced on Tuesday.

The son and widow of an Austrian national who died after a coronavirus infection will be the first to testify. They are seeking 100,000 euros (118,000 dollars) in damages from the state.

The plaintiffs claim that the 72-year-old journalist was infected during the chaotic departure from the resort by bus.

Thousands of holidaymakers were surprised on March 13, 2020, by the announcement by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that the Paznaun Valley would be isolated with immediate effect.

As a result, many – including German vacationers – immediately packed their suitcases and tried to leave. From the plaintiffs’ point of view, these circumstances contributed to the fact that the virus was able to spread to other parts of Europe.

Twelve other proceedings are to begin in the following days. The plaintiffs accuse the authorities of issuing warnings too late and of being too slow to close down ski operations.