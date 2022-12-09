Triangular Tennis Tourney ends successfully in Tarkwa

The 2022 Triangular Tennis Tourney ended successfully in Tarkwa, in the Western Region over the weekend.

The competition forms part of activities to mark this year’s Farmer’s Day celebration.

Three clubs; Ho Tennis Club, Kings University Tennis Club and host Gold Fields Tennis Club took part of the tourney.

The Farmer’s Day is celebrated yearly on every first Friday of December to recognize the contributions of all farmers in Ghana.

At the end of the competition, Gold Fields Tennis Club emerged champions with a record of 10 men’s singles, seven men’s doubles, and one lady’s double, where second place Ho Tennis Club won 4 men’s singles and 5 men’s doubles and third place King’s University Tennis Club won men’s singles only.

Mr. Godfred Avane Chairman of Tarkwa Gold Fields Tennis club who represented the General Manager (GM) of the Club Mr. Stephen Osei-Bempah congratulated the participants and promised to work together to ensure the development of the game.

He also thanked the sponsor Engineers and Planners for the support.

Mr. Joseph Dzamesi Chairman of the Ho Tennis Club also thanked the GM for inviting them.

He said, “We want to use this opportunity to thank Gold Fields Tennis Club for the invitation.

“This was our first visit, but it had been an incredible experience from the organisers and the reception in fact everything had been excellent.”

Mr. Richmond Ampoma- Asiedu, Chairman of Kings University Club said thought his team lost most of the games, they had acquired some knowledge and moving forward they would correct their mistakes and come back stronger.

He said, “we lost our games in the spirit of fair play we at Kings University Tennis Club have enjoyed this trip, we want to thank the organisers for putting up such a program”.