Tribal Chiefs Demand Re-Run in Disputed Constituencies

The Council of Inner City Tribal Chiefs and Queen Mothers has demanded for a re-run of the disputed constituency results in the recent general elections.



The above demand was made during a press conference today, addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2024 general elections.

Mallam Isa, National Coordinator, Council of Inner City Tribal Chiefs and Queen Mothers, spoke on behalf of Alhaji Dr Chief Mohammed Ibrahim Sungtaba, National President of the Council.

The Council commended Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, for conceding defeat and urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to gazette the election outcome. However, with

the EC engaged in a recollection of nine (9) constituencies, tensions are rising, and legal experts are at a deadlock.

According to the statement, under this Fourth Republic, eight (8) elections have been conducted so far with Afari Gyan having conducted four (4), Charlotte Osei supervising two (2) and Jean Mensa two (2)

Speaking further, Mallam Isa noted, In the conduct of both Afari Gyan and and Charlotte Osei, no deaths were recorded. With that of Jean Mensa however, eight (8) Iives were lost in electon 2020 while six (6) lives were lost in 2024 with several others injured as reported by Ghana Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-Ghana) with support from the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP)

“Clearly, theJean Adukwei Mensa lead EC has failed to meet the Ghanaian expectation and

given that Inner City Tribal Chiefs and Queen Mothers stands for the betterment of the nation, we cannot look on unconcerned while precious lives are maimed and lost,” the statement added.

Accordingly, the convenor emphasized that this current EC Chairperson is leading this country into turmoil and therefore we call on the National Peace Council, Office of the National Chief Imam, the Clergy, Civil Society Organisations and our revered Traditional Chiefs and Queen Mothers to rise to the occasion and speak to save the only country we have.

The Council advocated for a re-run in the disputed constituencies, citing the need to prevent further turmoil. They also expressed concern over the loss of lives during elections, noting that under Jean Mensa’s leadership, the EC has failed to meet Ghanaian expectations.

The Council called upon the National Peace Council, Office of the National Chief Imam, clergy, civil society organizations, and traditional chiefs to intervene and save the country from turmoil.

By Kingsley Asiedu