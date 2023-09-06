Tribal Sports Wear, Kustom Looks kits For African Olympic Qualifiers

Tribal Sports Wear & Kustom Looks CEO Mr Kwab Asamoah, who is also an executive member of the Ghana Judo Association has presented kits to the Black Bombers and Black Hitters for their upcoming 2023 Olympic Boxing Qualification Championship.

The shorts and vests were received on behalf of the team by the Director of Communications of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Seven male and five female athletes along with officials have left Accra to Dakar, Senegal to compete in the African Boxing Championships where they will attempt to book their tickets to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Black Bombers and Black Hitters have promised to qualiy to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The team is led by experienced Coach Dr. Ofori Asare.