Tribe of God’s 10-Year Anniversary: Unveiling 10 Exclusive Faith-Fueled Fashion Pieces

Christian-themed streetwear and high-end fashion brand, Tribe of God is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with the release of 10 new items. These never-seen-before items are eight distinctive graphic t-shirts and two hoodies, all coming exclusively in black and white.

Each item is carefully designed and carries an inscription depicting the brand’s core message.

The fresh of the line items are the OCS T-Shirt, Holy T-Shirt, Infinite Love T-Shirt, EV T-Shirt, and NWF T-Shirt. The others are the Serving T-Shirt, Repentance T-Shirt, and Temptation T-Shirt. The two hoodies completing the set are namely; Vengeance Hoodie and the Signature Hoodie.

These items are available for purchase on the brand’s official online store (http://www.tribeofgod.com/) from September 6 -10. As part of the celebration, the brand is giving a discount of 100 Cedis off each item. This new merchandise, according to the brand, will most likely not be restocked.

Tribe of God prior to this anniversary promo sale released the renowned Faith Trucker V1 and V2 Caps as a teaser.

Established on September 6, 2013, Tribe of God is fueled by the rich heritage of religion and distinct culture. The brand has over the years cemented its place as one of the powerhouses in the streetwear industry both locally and globally. Known for spreading the message of Christ with eye-catching graphic t-shirts, the brand last year released a collection of church shoes and jackets. That same year, Tribe of God collaborated with Nigerian rap collective, Show Dem Camp and has since worked with GuiltyBeatz and Twitch 4EVA.

Internationally, Tribe of God has worked with Dj Semtex, Cozz of Dreamville, and collaborated with Turkish brand 2611aur for a pop-up in Cyprus.