The continent is in mourning after news broke of the passing of Dr. Sam Nujoma, the founding father of the Republic of Namibia, who died on February 8, 2025, at 11:45 p.m., just moments before the new day.

At 95, Nujoma’s death marks the end of an era for a man whose life was devoted to the struggle for freedom and self-determination. His journey from humble beginnings in Etunda village in the Omusati Region to leading the armed struggle against apartheid colonialism is etched in the history of Africa.

Born on May 12, 1929, as the first of eleven children, Nujoma’s early life was one of hard work and determination. After moving to Windhoek and working for the South African Railways, he pursued his education through night school and correspondence courses, only to eventually resign at the age of 29 to devote himself fully to politics. His leadership of the Owambo People’s Organisation and later of SWAPO catalyzed the long and arduous road to independence, culminating in Namibia’s freedom on March 21, 1990, with him as its inaugural president.

More than a liberation hero, Nujoma embodied a vision of Pan-African unity—a commitment to a future where Africans, regardless of ethnic or regional differences, would stand together in the pursuit of justice, economic freedom, and national dignity. His modest lifestyle, unmarred by personal enrichment despite decades in power, stands in stark contrast to the corruption that has plagued many modern African administrations. For many across the continent, his life serves as a powerful reminder of what true leadership should look like—a blend of unwavering dedication, personal sacrifice, and a steadfast commitment to the welfare of his people.

In the wake of his passing, voices from across Africa have called for an annual commemoration to honor Nujoma and other revolutionary icons who fought for the continent’s liberation. Critics have pointed to the failure of many post-colonial leaders to live up to the ideals that Nujoma espoused, leading to a legacy of poverty, conflict, and political instability that continues to trouble the region. The stark contrast between his selfless service and the self-serving ambitions of some of today’s leaders has reignited calls for a return to the principles of unity, justice, and genuine public service.

As Africans reflect on the sacrifices of their freedom fighters, Nujoma’s legacy serves as both an inspiration and a challenge. His life story is a blueprint for a future where African nations are not only free from the vestiges of colonialism but are also empowered to reclaim their natural resources and build economies that serve their people. In these turbulent times, his memory is a beacon for those who believe that true progress depends on the ability to unite, to set aside narrow interests, and to work collectively for a better future.

The passing of Sam Nujoma is a profound loss, but it also offers an opportunity for reflection. His life urges current and future African leaders to rise above petty divisions and to honor the legacy of those who paved the way for independence by building a continent that truly reflects the values of freedom, dignity, and solidarity. As Namibia and the wider African community grieve, they also celebrate a life that will forever be a guiding light on the path to genuine African unity and progress.