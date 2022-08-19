Tributes flow in for late Mion-Lana

Tributes have started pouring in for the late Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, Chief of Mion, whose sudden death has thrown Dagbon into a state of mourning.

Whilst some said he was a unifier, others said he loved everyone and was always eager to find lasting solutions to challenges.

Alhaji Chief Jafaru Bawa, Chief of Mionzona, a sub-chief under the late Mion-Lana, and confidant to the late Chief, told the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Thursday that the late Mion-Lana detested violence, adding he always chose the path of dialogue to resolve challenges.

He said, “The unfortunate death of our Chief at this time is a serious problem for us but we leave everything to God.”

He told the people of the area, especially the youth “To let his death unite Dagbon and let Dagbon move forward.”

The late Mion-Lana died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Wednesday, August 17, at the age of 48 years, and was flown back home, and buried at Sambu in the Mion District on Wednesday evening.

He was the first surviving son of the late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai (IV), who ruled the Dagbon Kingdom from 1969 to 1974.

The late Mion-Lana became his father’s Regent at the age of 14, and for 30 years, he led the Abudu Royal Family during the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

He was enskinned Chief of Mion on March 03, 2019, by the current Ya-Na Abukari (II) when the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict was resolved.

The late Mion-Lana left behind five wives and 12 children.

The GNA understands that after the third-day observation of his death, a day will be fixed to install his regent.