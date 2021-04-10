(dpa) – Tributes are pouring in to honour Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades and the longest-serving consort in British history, who has died aged 99.

Buckingham Palace said the prince, who is also known as the duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

Leaders across Britain’s four nations, countries around the world and key religious figures have paid tribute to the prince and his life.

As is customary when a member of the royal family dies or gives birth, a framed statement from the palace was placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace on Friday afternoon confirming his death.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement from the palace said.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Britain is now in an official period of mourning under a protocol called Operation Forth Bridge. The country remains in mourning until the prince’s funeral, the date of which is yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement outside of his home at 10 Downing Street, where he said Britain will “give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom” to Philip’s “extraordinary life and work.”

“Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world,” he said.

“It is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”

In respect of the announcement, flags at Number 10, the royal family’s palaces and other government buildings in Britain have been lowered at half-mast.

Broadcasting programmes have been altered. Public service broadcaster BBC has suspended all non-news programming on its BBC One and BBC Two channels for the rest of the day, and even alternative radio station BBC 6 Music was airing obituaries in the afternoon.

British soaps on other broadcasters have also been suspended and comedy programmes are expected to be pulled too, while presenters are to wear all black throughout the period of mourning.

Lawmakers, who are due to return to parliament next week after the Easter holiday, are to wear black armbands throughout the period and the queen will not carry out any public duties.

This means no laws will be passed as she is required to give a stamp of approval to turn a bill into legislation.

The whole royal family is to wear mourning clothes – either dark or black clothes – and black armbands.

As the duke is the husband of the reigning monarch, he is entitled to a state funeral but had previously requested a private, military-style funeral at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

He will not lie in state.

The prime minister and lord chamberlain – the most senior official of the royal household – will now consult with the queen regarding her wishes for his funeral.

Funeral arrangements are also expected to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, no more than 30 people in England are allowed to attend a funeral and it is unlikely the rules will be changed despite the princes’s death.