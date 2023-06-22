TRICentre condemns renewed attacks in Plateau State and Calls for government action

The Tattaaunawa Roundtable Initiative (TRICentre) a leading non-governmental organization committed to promoting peace, security, and human rights, strongly condemns the alarming surge in killings perpetrated by unidentified gunmen in various communities of Plateau state. The recurring acts of violence have not only caused immense loss of innocent lives but have also triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, demanding immediate attention from the government and relevant authorities.

The recent wave of attacks has left families shattered, communities in distress, and the entire region gripped by fear. The relentless cycle of violence has disrupted the social fabric, livelihoods, and overall stability of the Plateau state. These reprehensible acts undermine the fundamental principles of peace, coexistence, and respect for human dignity.

TRICentre urgently calls upon the government at all levels to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the security and protection of the citizens in Plateau state. We demand that comprehensive measures be put in place to identify and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice. Strengthening security forces, enhancing intelligence gathering, and improving the coordination among law enforcement agencies are imperative to curb the escalating violence and restore peace.

Furthermore, we appeal to the government to prioritize the resolution of the underlying causes fueling these conflicts, including land disputes, resource scarcity, and ethnic tensions. It is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue, mediation, and reconciliation processes to foster lasting peace and prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents.

The humanitarian crisis resulting from these violent attacks cannot be ignored. We call upon the government, humanitarian organizations, and international partners to swiftly address the urgent needs of the affected communities. Immediate measures should be taken to provide necessary humanitarian assistance, including food, water, shelter, and medical aid, to alleviate the suffering of the displaced and vulnerable populations.

TRICentre stands in solidarity with the affected communities of Plateau state, expressing heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. We extend our support to the individuals, organizations, and leaders working tirelessly to restore peace and stability in the region.

In conclusion, we emphasize the urgency of the situation and call upon all stakeholders to come together in a concerted effort to halt the bloodshed, ensure justice, and create an environment conducive to peaceful coexistence. We implore the government to fulfill its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of its citizens and to restore the hope of a peaceful and prosperous Plateau state.