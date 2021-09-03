Tricycle rider gets ten years imprisonment for robbery

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a tricycle rider to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.

Eric Ankamah, 19, denied conspiring with three others to attempt committing robbery and robbery.

However, he was found culpable after trial.

Meanwhile, his accomplices are currently at large.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Tair-mah Diboro that the complainants: Dickson Okyere Darko and Frank Osei were commercial motor riders based in Manso-Akropong whilst Ankamah, the convict lived at Ahensan, a suburb of Kumasi.

He said on April 3, 2021, Ankamah, together with the three others went to Bensase near Antoakrom where they hired the services of the complainants.

Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said two each sat on a motorbike and when they got to their destination, Ankamah, who sat right behind Osei placed a phone call thus later directed the riders to go to Keniago, a mining site.

Prosecution said in the course of the journey, Ankamah placed another call which made Osei suspicious and he pretended to go and urinate as Ankamah remained seated but his second pillion rider got down and ordered him (rider) to sit on the bike and urinate.

The Court heard that when Osei got on the motorbike, he rode it in such a way that Ankamah fell off and then drove away.

The gang snatched Darko’s bike to chase Osei but to no avail after they had assaulted Darko.

Prosecution said when Osei got back to Bensase, he informed their colleague riders who in turn informed their colleagues in neighbouring towns about the robbery expedition.

The search took them to Pakyi where Ankamah and one of his accomplices were spotted on the bike with Ankamah being the pillion rider, he said.

Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said sensing danger, the rider rode recklessly and Ankamah fell, sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Prosecution said Ankamah was grabbed and sent to the Pakyi No.1 police station and rushed to the Komko Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

After his discharged, Ankamah was interrogated but he denied the offence though he admitted hiring the motorbike.