Tricycle Riders cash in on travellers in floods areas of Bawku

Residents of Gagbiri and surrounding communities are paying higher transport fares to travel to nearby communities due to the impact of the floods of the Tamne dam in the Bawku enclave.

Apart from immersed cultivated farms such as rice and maize and livestock, students from the neighboring communities like Gagbiri, Buguri, Zuli, Gaogo, Kugzua, Zambala, Kelakolog, Napaade, among others are not able to have access to their various schools.

Also from Gagbiri, Garu ,to Cincase, the roads have also been covered with the floods.

The riders are charging commuters from Gagbire to Zuli ,Three Ghana Cedis(GHC3.00 ) higher which is GHC 7.00 from an initial fare of GHC 4:00.

The reason the riders gave was because of the long distance travelling from Gagbire to Zuli which they indicated they had to do that through Tempane before linking up with Zuli and outlining communities.

Mrs. Barikisu Seidu, a resident of Zuli who recounted the loses of her family and other communities members to the Ghana News Agency said the “community of Gagbiri could not ply the Zuli roads except by travelling from Tempane to that particular community.

She said most students stopped going to school due to high charges of Tricycles who took advantage of the floods to cash in on travellersand natives.

Mr. Noah Inusah also in an interview said the impact of the floods on food produce in Zuli was heavy and lamented on the high cost of transportation and indicated that businessmen and women are unable to travel to the community to do any business.

“The contractors did not make proper consultation and investigation with regards to the construction of the project before they commenced”. He said.

Mr. Tahiru Rahaman, Assembly man for Zambala community said the flood had rendered many homeless.

He pleaded with government to come to the aid of the affected areas by supplying them with the necessary amenities for their survival in the community.

The Tamne irrigation dam was started years ago aimed at creating employment and promotion of irrigation activities in the enclave.