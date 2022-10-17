Trinity Foundation School acquires facilities to boost STEM education

The Trinity Foundation School at Anwomaso, near Kumasi, has inaugurated ultramodern laboratories to support the teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

This is to encourage experimental teaching and learning and help provide practical training of STEM to the pupils at the primary and junior high school levels to deepen their understanding of the subjects.

The laboratories made up of biology, physics, chemistry and computing, are supported by a well-furnished library, stocked with research and reading books.

They were donated by the Global Servants, a not-for-profit organization, based in the United States of America.

The organisation had also built a contemporary laboratory for practical activities for Home Economics, a cafeteria and kitchen for the school.

Mr Yaw Adu, Head-Teacher of the School, at a ceremony to officially dedicate the facilities at the school’s premise at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality, said the facilities were going to help the children understand the practical teaching and learning of the sciences.

He said hitherto, teachers had to resort to the theoretical way of teaching the science subjects since they had little or no practical to prove to the pupils what they were teaching.

With the establishment of these modern facilities, the school would be in a better position to provide practical teaching and learning experience to the over 399 pupils in the school.

Mr Adu expressed appreciation to Global Servants for continually reaching out to the school with educational assistance to build the structures and providing equipment for learning.

Mr Tyler Ellis, Chief Operating Officer for Global Servants, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the organization spent about $400,000 in the school’s outfitting – build the structures and installing the learning materials.

He said the humanitarian organization had always been motivated to invest in children, adding that, children had so much potential in them and it was important they were supplied with the needed tools to unleash talents.