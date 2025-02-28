Trio 4Play Shapes NSG’s Sound in New Album ‘The Big 6’

UK-based production trio originating from Ghana and Jamaica, 4Play has stamped their sound across NSG’s new album “The Big 6,” producing 12 of the 14 tracks. The longtime collaborators continue their strong working relationship with NSG on this project.

The album’s only track not created by 4Play is “Sacrifice.” For everything else, the production team handled the beats. The Big 6 boasts an eclectic mix of global collaborations, featuring artists from Ghana, Nigeria, the UK, France, and the Netherlands.

With 4Play at the helm, the album delivers dynamic beats and rich soundscapes across standout tracks like “Venus” featuring UK singer LYVIA, “Tell Me” with French artist Tayc, and “Tesco” alongside Ghanaian rapper Medikal. Other notable productions include “Council Flat” featuring Jay Bahd, “Coi Leray” with Jeriq, and the electrifying “NFA” with Nigerian rap heavyweight Phyno.

4Play has been a long-time collaborator of NSG, and their growing impact on the group’s sound reinforces their position as one of the main drivers of its distinctive sound. With The Big 6, the group maintains their position as an influential group in the booming UK-Afro music landscape, spanning continents with inventive production and tracks that merge genres.